The Pitt season 2 episode 14: The worst fear with Robby

In a matter of days you are going to be seeing The Pitt season 2 episode 14 over on HBO Max — and yes, quite a bit is hitting the fan.

So, where do we start here? Well, the simplest answer here is that for Robby, he may be in a spot where he has to finally confront all of his problems. He knows that his shift is over and that technically, he does not need to be at this hospital anymore. Also, the promo shows that Duke is in his street clothes again — meaning that he could be on the way, as well. There is not necessarily a single reason present now as to why he should stay put, as opposed to going on his motorcycle trip that could help to “find himself” in theory.

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All of this is when Duke is going to suggest to him that he’s “running” as opposed to “riding” … but running from what? Is it trauma, fear, or a little bit of both?

What makes us the most worried is the line in the preview suggesting that Robby doesn’t want to “be here anymore.” Does he mean the hospital? Does he mean outside the hospital? Does he mean alive? The idea of him having a potential death wish has been there since the start of the season when he was not wearing a helmet. There are legitimate reasons to worry about that, and this is why it is all the more important that either someone helps him, or he actually finds a way in order to help himself. In addition to Duke, there are certainly people still on the job who care for him dearly, with Abbot and Dana front and center with that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Pitt now, including other discussion on season 3

What do you think will happen with Robby on the penultimate episode of The Pitt season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates ahead.

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