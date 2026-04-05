The Pitt season 3: Which newbies could return?

As we get close to the end of The Pitt season 2 over at HBO Max, it does seem clear that we are building towards somewhat of a sea change. The night shift is underway, and some people from the first thirteen episodes are going by the wayside.

So of the group of Joy, Ogilvie, and Emma, which ones could we see again? While we found ourselves frustrated at times by the newcomers this season, their stories honestly moved in some unexpected directions. Certainly, we have a different feeling for them now than we once did.

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Emma – Of the newcomers, is the nurse the closest we have to a slam dunk? We had assumed early on in season 2 that she would get overwhelmed due to being from a small town and somewhat naive. However, she really handled a lot of adversity, whether it be cleaning a dead body or being attacked by a patient. Also, she’s got a fantastic mentor in Dana.

Ogilvie – On the flip side, he’s the least likely of the three to come back, as you can make an argument that he came in almost too confident about himself. He knew about the technical side of medicine, but not so much the emotional part. He’s now questioning everything and didn’t even want to go back into the hospital. If he were to ever come back, we would almost prefer it to be in a way introduced to him by McKay, where he is helping people on the street.

Joy – We don’t necessarily think she’s meant for the ER long-term, and she knows that is not what she wants. We do think we could see her again, depending on a time jump and where the writers put her. Pathology seems to be the right move, but is it this hospital or elsewhere?

Related – See more entering the next episode of The Pitt

What do you most want to see moving into the next episode of The Pitt?

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