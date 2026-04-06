Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a reasonable chance that we are going to learn more about Bad Monkey season 2 between now and the end of April? There are some reasons for hope at this point … even if those said reasons are modest at best.

After all, one of the main things we need to remember at this point is that the latest batch of episodes for the Vince Vaughn series only recently wrapped filming, meaning that there is a lot more work to be done to bring them onto Apple TV. Think in terms of editing, getting the music together, and also any ADR work that may need to be done. This show may not have a million special effects but at the same time, there is still a turnaround associated with it.

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What we are ultimately trying to get at here is rather simple: We would be surprised to learn about a Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date this soon. Our feeling is that the series returns in the fall, not too long after the debut of another Bill Lawrence-produced show in Ted Lasso. If that is the case, we imagine that a date will be actually announced over the course of the summer.

As for what else you need to know about the future…

Well, for starters, this season is based on original material rather than the Carl Hiaasen book Razor Girl. There will be an opportunity to dive more into this novel down the road, provided that the series keeps coming back. Season 2 was filmed in both California and Florida, with one of the most notable additions being Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale and Chuck fame.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bad Monkey right now

What are you most eager to see heading into Bad Monkey season 2, no matter when we get it?

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