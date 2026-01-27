Bad Monkey season 2 will still film in Florida

We know that heading into Bad Monkey season 2 over on Apple TV, we know there was a percentage of the audience concerned about the setting.

After all, consider the fact here that for much of the source material here, Florida is considered essential to the Andrew Yancy story. However, a good percentage of content this time around is being filmed in California. This may sound confusing on paper, but this is hardly the first show to do something like this; in particular, Dexter spent several years using California as a double for Florida.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is at least a small slice of good news: There is still work that will be done out in Key West next month. A recent notice for background actors basically confirmed as much. This does confirm to us that there is still a reasonable amount still to come when it comes to filming this show, and it is a reminder that we will likely be waiting until the late summer / fall to actually see Vince Vaughn and the cast back on the air.

The element of surprise

Another surprise to a lot of people out there is that Bad Monkey season 2 is being based on an original story, and not the Carl Hiaasen book Razor Girl. That story may still be used further on down the line. We cannot really say too much to anyone who has hesitations about the show right now on the basis of that; yet, the creative team did prove that they can spin a good yarn back in season 1, so we have to hope that they will be able to do so again here.

