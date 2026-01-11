Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: January 2026 update

As we get a little bit closer to the end of January, is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Bad Monkey season 2?

Obviously, we tend to think that the Vince Vaughn series is one of the more anticipated Apple TV releases of the calendar year, and for good reason given the success of what we got during season 1. Are there some serious risks being taken here, as well? Absolutely, with the biggest perhaps being that the show is not adapting a Carl Hiaasen story and instead opting for an original story. The narrative that is out there on this is that they want to have more wiggle room with the cast from season 1, and there is a chance that they can still adapt Razor Girl down the road.

So now that we have set the table on all of this, let’s shift back to the premiere-date discussion, shall we? It is our belief at present that with filming starting up months ago, Apple is looking to bring the series back either in the late summer or the fall. Bad Monkey is executive-produced by Bill Lawrence and there could be a plan here to deliver his shows in a specific order. You have the much-anticipated Shrinking season 3 premiering later this month and then in the spring / early summer, we hope to get Ted Lasso back with a season 4 that almost didn’t happen. Once it is over, we do think you can start thinking about Andrew Yancy in some form.

If there is at least one exciting thing we know about season 2 at present, it is that Yvonne Strahovski will be a part of it coming off of The Handmaid’s Tale. This clearly enables her to play a part that is lighter than what she had as Serena Joy for so many years.

