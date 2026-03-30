DTF St. Louis episode 5: Carol’s past conviction…

We knew that DTF St. Louis episode 5 was bound to end with some sort of enormous twist — so what did we end up getting?

Well, let’s just say that after a solid week’s worth of speculation all about Carol, there is perhaps even more of a reason now to look in her direction — and a lot of it is tied to her past. What did she do in the past? There is something that had transpired and yet, the record has now been either sealed or expunged. That means that Plumb and the investigators cannot look at it … or can they?

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Well, this is where the fake job application comes into play here since with the right loopholes suddenly executed, Plumb will have access to information she did not previously. That means that she may be able to garner a better sense of just what Carol is capable of … and also if she can establish any sort of further pattern when it comes to Floyd’s death. What does understandably make all of this more suspicious is the simple fact that Carol is so desperate to hide whatever this is, invoking reminders that she cannot be asked about her legal past. This all makes us feel like no matter what it is, she recognizes that it would put the spotlight on her further — and that’s an issue.

Now is Carol the only suspect at this point? Hardly, and the relationship between her and Clark is so messy you could easily claim that the two of them are in on this together. There are also other candidates as well, and we certainly understand the notion that so many people may be looking at her these two that it is easier to miss some others here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering DTF St. Louis episode 6 now

What did you think about the events of DTF St. Louis episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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