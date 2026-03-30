DTF St. Louis episode 6 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to dive into DTF St. Louis episode 6 — so what can we say from the get-go here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just begin by pointing out that as much as it saddens us, we are almost to the end of the story already. There are just two episodes remaining and by the end of them, we really have to hope we have answers on everything, whether it be Floyd’s death, Clark and Carol’s culpability, and whether those two are ever able to move forward. This has been billed from the start as a limited series and we honestly do think it is one of those shows that will stay that way. This is not the sort of thing you can continue once the answers are all out there, no?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you do want to get a few more details now about what is to come, we suggest taking a look at the DTF St. Louis episode 6 synopsis below:

Floyd’s ego takes a hit after a failed attempt to reconnect with Carol, leading Clark to help his friend using the DTF app.

We hardly think that the show is going to give you all the answers here. As a matter of fact, it is our general feeling that the finale may contain one of the biggest twists yet. Our personal hope here is that if there is a shock ending here, it is something that could have been hidden in plain sight, the sort of thing where we are kicking ourselves for never being able to see it in advance. We just feel like creatively, the show has gotten stronger and stronger as time has gone on.

What do you most want to see moving into DTF St. Louis episode 6 when it airs?

How do you think it is going to carry into the finale? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







