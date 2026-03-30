Industry season 5 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn something more about an Industry season 5 premiere date between now and the end of the spring? Make no mistake here that of course, it would be nice to get any news at all on the HBO series’ future. We know that another season is coming, just as it is clear that it will be the final chapter.

So is any more intel coming in the near future? Well, here is where we are all going to need a little bit of patience…

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If there is any good news that we can share right now, it is that we have a rough production timeline. Filming on the final stretch of stories is going to kick off late this coming summer. That does leave the door open for the series to come back at some point next year, but we tend to think that the latter half of the year is more likely. HBO already has a logjam of early 2027 releases, given that they currently have new seasons of The Gilded Age and The Last of Us in production. Meanwhile, The White Lotus is gearing up and there is a chance that True Detective season 5 will be in the works sooner rather than later.

Ultimately, we tend to think that we will be lucky to have an Industry return date by the time we get to this time next year. It is almost impossible to speculate on the story will be moving forward, largely due to the how much this show changes from one year to the next. Just think about where Yasmin’s story ended at the end of season 4; who could have predicted that dark of a turn when the dust settled?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Industry now, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see on Industry season 5 when it arrives?

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