Industry season 5: Do EPs know potential series finale ending?

As many of you likely know at this point, Industry season 5 is going to be the final one over at HBO, and there is a lot of emotion tied into it. This is a series that has underwent an absolute journey over the years, with one of the most surprising things being its affinity to almost constantly reinvent itself on the fly. The show that we received in season 4 was fundamentally different in every way from season 3 and moving forward, we tend to think that will be the case again.

After all, Harper is now leaving the season in a private jet with some element of acclaim and notoriety; meanwhile, Yasmin has descended to an extremely dark place where she has gone from the exploited to the exploiter.

While of course the creative team cannot speak too much regarding the future as of right now, co-creator Mickey Down did indicate one thing to Collider — he has a good sense at this point as to how the show will conclude:

I can’t talk too much about it. We have an idea. We have an idea about what we want to do, but we have to see how Season 4 plays out and see if there’s any appetite for it. We know what the ending is, though. You’ve got to. You can’t write four seasons and not think about the ending.

The only thing that we can say at this point regarding the possible endgame is quite simple: It is best to not make any real assumptions. This is a show that from the start has written off characters left and right, and there has been a lot of tragedy amidst the chaos. That could easily continue.

