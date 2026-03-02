Industry season 4 finale: Yasmin, Harper face their crossroads

If there was anything that we knew with certainty heading into the Industry season 4 finale, it was this: Big risks would be taken. This is a series that has never been afraid to either push the envelope, or place their characters within entirely new situations than ever before.

One thing that should be obvious in some way, at least for now, is that we’ve reached the end of Henry and Yasmin’s relationship. Given the plea that Henry entered over the whole Tender fiasco, it feels like we also have have reached the end of Kit Harington’s time on the show. The character has had an eventful run over the past couple of seasons, but is there any meat on the bone at this point? Is there any more meat on the Tender plot in general?

Well, Harper does walk away from the whole situation more successful than ever — especially after being aware of the company’s misdeeds early on. However, at the same time she also comes away separated from much of her past, but with a small team at her side. Her and Yasmin are now at odds, and Yasmin herself revealed that she had the incriminating video of Eric, the same one that caused him to walk away (even if Whitney was the one to deploy it). All of this further led to Harper being perhaps more isolated than ever before coming into the end of the season, finding an element of victory but at a significant cost.

In general, you can argue that all of this could have functioned as a proper way for Industry to close things off for the time being. Yasmin has found a position where she feels powerful on her own, Harper has some accomplishment, and the future of many key players around them is left up in the air. However, there is still a season 5 coming, meaning that the creative team once again has to find a way to write themselves into a totally new direction.

