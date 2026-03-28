Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 16 promo: Will Owen’s mom survive?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Grey’s Anatomy season 22 is going to be the final one for Kevin McKidd as series regular. Before he goes, though, the writers seem to be intent on throwing just about every obstacle possible in the direction of Owen Hunt.

Want more evidence of that? Well, just consider the promo that we saw on Thursday night for the next new episode, one that is going to feature his own mom being rushed in to the hospital. How is he going to react to that?

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Well, in general we think the significance of this crisis is twofold. There is obviously a component here that is familiar to anyone who has seen a family member going through hard times. You want to do whatever you can in order to help them, while at the same time, recognizing that you have to rely on other people to make sure they are okay. Owen can’t exactly treat his own mother, and this could send a guy who is easily frustrated to his boiling point.

Meanwhile, we do wonder if this hospitalization is going to cause Owen to think more about his own life. This is something that we already seen him thinking about already and it makes sense. This is a guy who has spent close to 20 years in the same exact place and because of that, he could be itching for new challenges. The question to us is whether or not there is a way for him and Teddy to patch things together after everything they have gone through (which has been a lot, to put it mildly).

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 16 now

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 16 when it arrives?

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