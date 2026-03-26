Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 16 spoilers: Jo’s first full day back

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 16, a story titled “Feel It Still.” What stories are going to stand out here?

Well, it is worth noting almost right away at this point that we are viewing a lot of what is ahead through the impending exits of Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd. It is hard not to, given the sole fact that they have each been such iconic parts of the franchise over the past decade-plus. Owen has been a continuous part of the story for eighteen years, and we do hope that there will be opportunities to build up to a proper goodbye for them both.

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Based on what reports are there are indicating, all signs point to that being the case … but there are some more stories worth getting into first! That includes a major milestone for Jo, as she marks her major return to work at the Grey Sloan. The full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 16 synopsis offers up more insight on what is to come:

Jo returns for her first full day back from leave, and Owen struggles to keep it together when someone close to him is admitted to Grey Sloan. Meanwhile, Bailey navigates hospital leadership.

There are a handful of stories to come and of course, at some point in here we are hoping for a good bit more Meredith, as well! We know that Ellen Pompeo does have some stuff coming so for now, all we can say is not to worry if you do have any reservations there on her presence. We 100% do want to see her around in order to better facilitate the exit for her longtime co-stars.

Related – See more of what McKidd had to say when it comes to his Grey’s Anatomy exit

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 16 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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