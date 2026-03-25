Why is Rocky Carroll leaving NCIS, Vance after 500th episode?

Tonight’s NCIS episode marked the end of the road for Rocky Carroll as a series regular, and certainly in heartbreaking fashion. Leon Vance was killed off and beyond that, the twist was delivered in one of the more dramatic ways possible. There was a tribute to Ducky wedged in but moving forward, the team is going to be without its longtime director.

So why did this happen? Was it a decision on Carroll’s part to leave?

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In a new interview with TV Insider, the actor (and frequent director) made it clear that it was not his decision to walk away from the show, and that this was a creative brought on by others. He also described a discussion he had with showrunner Steven D. Binder about how his exit would play out:

“It was basically presented to me that the studio and the network wanted to do something really spectacular, really big, and something that would really send shockwaves through the NCIS fan base and the community. And I guess the dramaturge and the director in me, after 23 years, you’ve pretty much told every story, and a lot of them you’ve told more than once. So, when it was laid all out, and when they did tell me the whole plot line and the story, my first thought, completely candidly, was, ‘It’s actually a terrific story.’”

So now, the show does go on, but we do tend to imagine that it will be painful for many in the process. Vance was the heartbeat of the team and a TV staple for well over a decade. Let’s just hope the writers take their time to cherish what he brought for so many years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on what is coming up next

Are you shocked that Rocky Carroll is leaving NCIS and the role of Leon Vance behind?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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