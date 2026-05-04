Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Gut Instincts’

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 4 — want to learn more about what is ahead?

Well, for starters, we know that Maggie is going to be entering a new chapter in some ways thanks to what is happening with her residency. However, is everything going according to plan? Well, this is a show that tends to bring a lot of conflict and whenever the characters take a few steps forward, something ends up dragging them back. We do not think that is going to change at any point in the near future.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come be sure to check out the Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

Maggie’s (Morgan Kohan) residency with Dr. Carlson (Jonathan Silverman) gets off to a rocky start as Cal (Chad Michael Murray) shows Ben (Colby Frost) the ropes at the Crossing and begins to wonder if Liam (Marcus Rosner) has any intention of leaving. The episode is written by Anita Kapila and directed by Zoe Leigh Hopkins (#404).

Ultimately, this seems as though the central Liam story is going to start raising even more questions. That has been a big part of the first three weeks of the season and from where we stand, it feels like that could be a huge part of the rest of the season. Honestly, it would be a surprise if this wasn’t the case, all things considered. There are at least a good chunk of the story still to come, and we imagine that there is going to be a fair mixture here of story-of-the-week plots alongside events that could matter within the larger scheme of things. That has been a big part of the DNA here from the beginning.

What are you most eager to see moving into Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

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