NCIS season 23 episode 14 spoilers: After the death…

As we get ourselves prepared to see NCIS season 23 episode 14 on CBS next week, should we all get prepared for big changes?

Well, first and foremost, we hope that we are kicking off the next run of 500 episodes after the big milestone tonight. There are some things about “Fleeting” that should feel familiar but at the same time, a little bit different. After all, the producers do seem keen to deliver something in the 500th that leaves a lasting impact.

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To get some more details on what is ahead, and what some of that impact could be, go ahead and check out the NCIS season 23 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Fleeting” – Navy Week turns electric when a stolen squad car flips and reveals a sailor stabbed in the trunk. As D.C. spirals into chaos, the team chases a killer while carrying the weight of recent events, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The good news here is obviously that the team, at least to some extent, is back together doing what they do best. However, can they really do it the same as they once did? How many more changes are there within their day-to-day lives? The biggest one moving forward is trying to mourn Leon Vance, though we also know that things do move quickly within this job. Is there going to be a new replacement? Or, is there a chance that McGee may end up taking the role after temporarily holding it in the past?

Related – Get some other discussion right now regarding NCIS and the future

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 14 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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