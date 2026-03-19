One Piece season 3: EP looks towards season 4, beyond

At the time of this writing, we should note that nothing is currently confirmed when it comes to a One Piece season 3 over at Netflix. However, is there still hope for something more?

Well, from where things stand at the moment, let’s just say that we are pretty darn hopeful that there is going to be something more coming down the road. The viewership for season 2 has been outstanding so far, and obviously the manga stretches on for so long that there are years upon years’ worth of stories still to tell here. While we imagine that it is not the cheapest show out there to make, the results make it all worthwhile.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Joe Tracz had the following to say when it comes to his own long-term involvement in One Piece, something that does give us a lot of hope:

I love the story. I would love to keep being able to tell the story. I think the bigger question is, will we get to keep telling the story? All of us here have the appetite to keep telling it. There are arcs we’ll be sitting on set like, “Wouldn’t it be amazing to get to this moment? Wouldn’t it be amazing during this arc?” That’s really a question for people watching the show who can keep giving us a thumbs up.

We have said this on a few different instances already, but we do think that the producers have done almost the impossible here. This is an extremely hard property to adapt because of the number of characters and nailing the tone. Somehow, the powers-that-be have been able to figure it out so far, let’s just hope that it continues.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on One Piece now, including other insight on when season 3 could come

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