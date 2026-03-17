One Piece season 3 premiere date: The most likely months

At the time of this writing, we can make one thing abundantly clear: We are thoroughly excited to see One Piece season 3 arrive on Netflix. The cast and crew are already deep into filming, and isn’t that a great sign when it comes to the future?

Well, what we can remind everyone here is that there is a clear, concentrated effort at this point to ensure that there is a far shorter wait between seasons, and absolutely that is something that we welcome! There were multiple factors that made it harder for season 2 to have a quick turnaround but moving forward, that is absolutely going to change.

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So even though Netflix has final say on just about everything premiere-date released, we are still okay with sharing what the most likely months are going to be for One Piece season 3: Think along the lines of July, August, or September 2027. All of these make sense when you consider 1) the amount of time needed to complete production and 2) how long it takes to perfect all the various special effects. Any of these dates would be a welcome change from what we saw between seasons 1 and 2.

There will of course be a few different twists and turns that we have a chance to see next time around, but really, we tend to think the foundation for season 3 has been firmly laid. We certainly know that Joe Manganiello is going to play a much larger role than before, and that the producers do have a pretty major challenge taking a large, sprawling story arc and putting it into a handful of episodes. Yet, what we’ve seen so far gives us every reason in the world to have faith.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to One Piece now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into One Piece season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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