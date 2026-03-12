One Piece season 3 premiere date: Star on faster turnaround

One of the things that we know already entering One Piece season 3 is that, at least on paper, things will be moving quicker from here on out. After all, production for this chapter is already underway!

Over the past few weeks, much of the cast for the anime / manga adaptation has been forced to slow down filming to do promotion for the second season; after the fact, we assume that they will dive back into it! There were multiple reasons for the delay after season 1, whether it be the industry strikes of 2023 or the fact that Netflix did not know early on that this would be a success. Now that it is and the strikes are over, everything can be a little bit more streamlined.

Speaking to Collider, here is what Jacob Romero had to say about trying to push things forward as fast as possible, while still making sure all the important story elements are still there.

“We want to keep the fans as excited as we are. We get to read the scripts, we get to work on the show. We have an idea of what’s coming, what’s going on, and what to be excited about. It also takes so much to create these worlds, to build these costumes, to build these sets, to write these scripts, and also the quality. So, as fast as we can without sacrificing quality, I think, is the sweet spot for us. The mix of CGI and practicality is definitely a formula that, I think, as a production, we’re honing in on and getting more efficient and fantastic.”

Our sentiment is that a late 2027 release for One Piece season 3 could be possible in theory, but we may have to wait a while to know for certain. It may be better for now to just circle things in pencil.

