Paradise renewed for season 3 over at Hulu

While it may not be much of a surprise to a lot of people out there, we are still pleased to note the following: Paradise season 3 is officially happening!

According to a report from Deadline, Hulu has already made the decision on the Sterling K. Brown drama with two weeks to go in the season, not that this is all that much of a shock. This show manages to be popular both critically and commercially, and it further cements the incredible relationship that they have at present with executive producer Dan Fogelman.

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Given the quick production timeline on this series, we of course would not be surprised if the third season premieres at some point within the first few months of next year. Beyond that, we tend to think the most interesting question is whether or not season 3 will be the final one. Fogelman and Brown have both suggested as much in the past, but we have not heard anything official on that particular subject as of yet.

Ultimately, we are most excited over the next couple of weeks to learn about what the remainder of Paradise season 2 is going to look like, especially with there being so many different questions that we still want answers on. For now, one of the biggest ones has to just be what’s going on when it comes to Alex, the thing that Link is so desperate to solve. However, at the same time, we also want to see if Xavier is really okay after that explosive cliffhanger and also, what is really going to happen with Jane and Dr. Torabi. Why in the world did Jane let her live? We are still left to wonder that at present.

Related – Go ahead and get some additional insight now regarding the next Paradise

What are you most eager to see moving into Paradise season 3, let alone the rest of season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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