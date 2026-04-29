Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, April 29, 2026?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Well, it may go without saying, but of course we would love to have it back! How could we not? The show has delivered not only a lot of comedy as of late, but also big stories when it comes to Gregory and Janine. Are we about to see some other developments?

Unfortunately, the simple answer here is no. There is no installment of the workplace comedy starring Quinta Brunson tonight and beyond that, there will not be for some time still. Last week served as the epic finale event and now, we wait to see what the network plans out regarding the future.

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The good news, at least for now, is that an Abbott Elementary season 6 has already been ordered. Not that we were ever concerned about this, but isn’t it still nice to know? The plan is for the show to be back for the 2026-27 TV season, and we hope that there is a chance to see it back come late September or October. In the end, a lot of that is going to be coming down to where it sits on the fall schedule — provided it does. This should be clarified over the course of the coming weeks.

Beyond that, there is also still another question worth noting, and that is whether or not season 6 will be the final one. Do we like asking the question? Not really, but the truth here is that we’re getting close to that time where a lot of shows do start winding down — while we are lucky to get the occasional show that sticks around longer than a decade, that is the exception over the rule, even with some big-time hits.

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 6 when it airs?

When do you think it will actually end up airing? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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