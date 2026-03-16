Paradise season 2 episode 7 spoilers: What is Sinatra’s goal?

As we look towards Paradise season 2 episode 7 over on Hulu in a single week’s time, there are of course many things to be excited about. After all, Xavier and Teri are seemingly reunited, and there may be more connections between Jane and the mysterious Alex than we were ever quite aware.

Beyond all of this, though, we can’t ignore what is becoming an increasingly important storyline for Sinatra as she tries to figure out how to deal with Link and his group on the outside, who are clearly there to negotiate some terms. We know from the premiere what Link wants in regards to Alex but at the same time, Sinatra herself doesn’t have all that information. She is moving forward with a fairly simple goal in mind, and that is doing whatever is within her power to try and make these people go away.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more PARADISE reactions and reviews!

Want to learn a little more on this particular subject? Well, speaking to Collider, Sinatra herself in Julianne Nicholson outlined exactly what it is that her character wants at this specific point in time:

… I think she wants to get rid of these people. No one else can come inside. Paradise has been designed within a fraction of a millimeter of its life to be able to maintain this amount of people for X amount of time. So, she is not interested at all, and she’s trying to give them something that they want and send them on their way.

Our general feeling at this point is ultimately rather clear, and it is that Sinatra feels like she is smarter than everyone else. We understand that but, at the same time, recognize fully that even when you think you have the answers to everything, do you? That is one of the things that could always define this character.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 2 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







