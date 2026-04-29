Gen V season 3: EP on characters’ future despite cancellation

It is true that as of right now there is no Gen V season 3 coming to Prime Video — however, is there a way for the canceled show to still pay it forward?

Well, let’s just put it this way — if executive producer Eric Kripke has his way, the intent would be to move at least some characters to another project. As for who those are or what the story would be, that does currently remain a mystery.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is more of what he had to say, noting that he also wanted Gen V to continue and it was a decision made above his pay grade:

It’s very early days, because we’re focusing on getting Vought Rising out into the world, but Amazon has expressed an interest and they want to hear more potential stories in the world … So we’re internally brainstorming a couple different ideas. We’ll see which ones get traction, but they all have the opportunity to absorb at least some of the Gen V gang, and that’s very much by design.

Ultimately, we would be very-much for seeing at least Marie, Sam, Cate, Emma, and Jordan around again in some other capacity — no matter what that would be. Our natural concern with a season 3 was always that after the events of The Boys season 5, was there a realistic way to send them back to Godolkin? Or, would that show have evolved to the point that it almost became a separate spin-off in its own right? That is something else, at least for now, that you have to wonder about.

Related – See more news now on a Gen V season 3 renewal

Do you want to see some of the Gen V characters on another project down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







