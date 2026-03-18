Chicago Fire season 14: Where is Dermot Mulroney, Dom Pascal?

If you are watching tonight’s Chicago Fire season 14 episode on NBC, we understand if you are a little confused. After all, where is Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal? What happened to that character?

Well, if you watched last week’s installment, you saw what appeared to be the final goodbye for that character as we walked away from not just Firehouse 51, but all of firefighting in general. Or, did he? This is where things get a little bit tricky.

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Ultimately, it does appear as though Pascal is going to be gone from the series for at least a little while, based on reports that first came out several weeks ago. There are a multitude of reasons for it, but we tend to think a big one is that Mulroney is going to be off filming The Hunting Wives and that could take up a certain amount of his time. Yet, the final scenes featuring Pascal did enough to make us think that he could reconsider his position — just remember what Mouch wrote about him!

For now, we would at least watch out for the finale to see if anything more is teased regarding his future. Since we are still so far away from a potential season 15, it remains to be seen what sort of role could be created for him. In the meantime, it seems as though Kelly Severide could actually be stepping into the leadership role, which does feel like a really fantastic evolution when you think about where he originally came from.

Is it possible we will hear mentions about Pascal over the next few weeks? We would certainly welcome it, mostly as a means of learning something more about what’s taking place around him.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Pascal’s Chicago Fire exit and why it happened

Do you think we will see Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire again someday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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