Why did Dermot Mulroney leave Chicago Fire, Dom Pascal role?

Following the events of tonight’s Chicago Fire episode, it does feel fair to wonder the following: Why is Dermot Mulroney leaving? Is Dom Pascal even gone for good?

One thing we should note is that for people well-versed on the One Chicago community online, it has been clear for a while that we could be saying goodbye to the Battalion Chief, at least for the time being. He indicated tonight that he was done with firefighting, but there could still be a chance he comes back after reading what Mouch had to say.

Let’s get more into the why now. Mulroney is a part of another show in The Hunting Wives, and his departure from Chicago Fire right now gives him time to make that. It is only being referred to as a “leave of absence” for now, indicating that the door remains open.

Speaking recently to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Andrea Newman had to say about what has transpired:

[Pascal] really become the leader of 51, the kind of father figure at 51, and that was a chair that nobody thought anybody else could sit in after Boden. And I think Pascal came in as a real outsider, thinking he wasn’t a part of it, and that turned after he lost his wife, and everyone at 51 showed up for him. He really became a part of it in a way that was much more emotionally connected than he ever thought as a character he would be … So I think ultimately in this crossover and leading into it, he’s making the ultimate sacrifice for 51 and for P.D. as well, for his relationships with Voight and with Goodwin. He’s doing the right thing and putting everybody else first.

… That’s going to have real consequences for him in terms of going forward on the show. He’s going to have a lot of struggles going forward with fighting the forces above him now that want him out. So he’s got to battle that and see if he can manage to fight his way back to 51. That’s going to be his challenge.

From where we sit, this makes it feel like there could still be a chance Pascal returns, whether it be the end of this season or a potential season 15.

Are you sad to see Dermot Mulroney gone from Chicago Fire?

Do you think personally that it will be permanent? Share now in the comments below, and also come back! There are other updates ahead.

