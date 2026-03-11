Chicago Fire season 14 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Do Not Resuscitate’

If there is any one thing that we can say in advance of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 15, it is simply this: Be concerned. How can you not when “Do Not Resuscitate” is the title for the next installment of the story?

Ultimately (and as grim as this may sound), we have to hope that this is a reference to a new character as opposed to one of the regulars. Given that this is a series with a long history of taking out people left and right, we do not blame anyone for feeling a little bit worried! There are multiple crises that are going to surface over the course of the hour. Some of them may revolve around lives hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, some others may be tied to moral or ethical issues.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 14 episode 15 synopsis with more insight all about what is ahead:

03/18/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A car crash puzzles Kidd and Vasquez. Herrmann gets his chance in the spotlight. Violet and Novak deal with a moral dilemma.

In general, we do imagine that the remainder of the season is going to have danger in all sorts of various forms. You have the pure physical danger that comes from the job, but then you have questions about the long-term status of certain characters (think Dom Pascal). Meanwhile, there are still questions regarding whether or not there will be a season 15 of the long-running drama. We would not worry about that right now, but it is still something that is stored away in the back of our mind.

Beyond any of the drama that is present here, is anyone else just psyched about the Herrmann story? Of course, we will always take whatever spotlight on the character that we can.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14 episode 15 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







