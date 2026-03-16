Scarpetta season 2 spoilers: The aftermath of door cliffhanger

There are certainly a few things to celebrate right now as we look towards Scarpetta season 2 on Prime Video, but the biggest is rather simple: The fact that new episodes are already being filmed! That makes it possible theoretically that there could be a smaller turnaround in filming, which then means less time to wait around for answers on a number of things.

One of the big questions at this point is simple the following: Who opened the door? Let’s just say that this is something you could get more insight on sooner rather than later.

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In speaking on this subject a little bit further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Liz Sarnoff had to say:

Season two picks up pretty soon after the events of episode eight of season one [the finale] in the present day. In the past, it picks up a little bit later. Because we were able to reveal the murder in episode seven, we were able to resolve all that stuff. But because the emotional storytelling is the key to the present, we didn’t want to miss a lot of the aftermath of that. We do two books a season — season one, we did Postmortem and Autopsy, and this year we’re doing Cruel and Unusual and The Body Farm. So the stories definitely start to pick up, and murders happen. Cruel and Unusual, [set] in the past, is a story that involves a prisoner who’s executed, so it gives us a different setting to roll into at the top of the season.

I think [next] season is more, for the present-day characters, what their journey is like without each other to some degree, because they’ve all split. So the question is: Do they end up getting back together? Do those splits hold, and who really is right for whom? It’s an exploration for them more on their own at the top of the season before they’re all brought back together.

Ultimately, book readers are going to have a real advantage heading into next season but, at the same time, what will the remixing of these works look like? We do think that is a part of what makes this show fun, largely because nothing is anywhere near as straightforward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering Scarpetta season 2, including when it could premiere

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Scarpetta season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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