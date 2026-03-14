Scarpetta season 2 premiere date: More promising news!

In most situations, it would be absolutely bonkers to be talking about a Scarpetta season 2 premiere date so soon after season 1 arrived on Prime Video. So what makes things different this time around? Let’s just say that it really comes down to a simple thing: Filming. Or, rather, the fact that it has already underway for the next chapter!

Based on social-media activity, just a mere matter of days ago the Nicole Kidman series kicked off work on the next batch of episodes — though we’re sure that there were some creative scheduling moves in light of the season 1 promotional tour going on this week. The early renewal / start to production signals fully that the Amazon-owned streaming service is keen to get the series back on as soon as possible.

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With everything that we’ve said above here in mind, what we can share is that by the middle of the summer, production on season 2 should be done and by virtue of that, the post-production team can get to work almost immediately on perfecting the next batch of episodes. By no means is this a guarantee that we will be getting the second season in an extremely quick fashion, but do we like to think that it is a step of hope in that direction? You better believe it! This does make us think that it will at least be in consideration at Prime Video once we get around to the first few months of the new year.

In general, it does feel already like Scarpetta has a great chance to join the stable of successful adaptations that the streamer has going on. After all, consider what they’ve done with the likes of Jack Ryan, Reacher, and Cross at this point already.

Related – Get even more discussion when it comes to Scarpetta and the future

What do you most want to see moving into Scarpetta season 2?

Are you thrilled to know that production is already underway? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

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