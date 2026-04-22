NCIS season 23 episode 18 promo: What is Edna?

As we get prepare to see NCIS season 23 episode 18 on CBS next week, why not have a larger conversation now about Edna?

Well, the first thing that we know at this point is that it is the name of a missing folder and with that, something that could create a lot of problems for Kasie and the rest of the team both. It appears as though one of her own innovations may have been used for a murder.

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Thanks at least to the promo, it seems as though Edna is likely the name of Kasie’s program, and in the wrong hands it could easily be pretty darn dangerous. This should be the sort of thing that sends a chill down the spine of some people, right? It does give more of a sense of urgency to the team as they work to figure this out.

Given that episode 18 is a direct continuation of everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far, it is our general feeling that it is going to give us a certain measure of closure. After all, we would be surprised if this two-parter suddenly became a trilogy. Also, it appears as though this is going to be the last opportunity in order to see LL Cool J for the time being. Luckily, we do still know that there is some more good stuff coming, especially as we get closer to the New York spin-off show that is currently in the works. (We’re still surprised by how that show has managed to more or less come out of nowhere.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including what else is going to be ahead

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 18 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates within the relatively near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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