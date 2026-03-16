Severance season 3: A new Adam Scott filming update!

For everyone out there eager to see Severance season 3 arrive over at Apple TV, we do recognize that you are going to be waiting a long time. If we are extremely lucky, the show is going to be coming back at some point next year … but we will have to wait and see on that.

For now, why not just celebrate a small filming update from someone who knows the world of the show best? This is where we turn things over to one Adam Scott.

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Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, the man behind both versions of Mark noted that the cast and crew will be back at work “very soon,” though he hesitated to share any sort of exact details. He also indicated that there will be some new characters, and we will have to wait and see exactly who some of these people will be. It does feel like some new people could surface here and there within the world of Lumon, but that is hardly good news for Helly, Mark, or almost anyone else.

Because of how intensive filming for Severance can be, we imagine that everyone will be at work for most of the rest of the year. Despite its workplace setting (and lack of superheroes and/or dragons), this is a very expensive series to make thanks to the way in which it is shot. We are okay with that and the long wait, but of course expectations are going to be through the roof as a result. We do want answers, though we imagine that we will not be getting all of them in the immediate future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Severance now, including the latest premiere date hopes

What do you want to see from Adam Scott moving into Severance season 3?

When do you think the show will premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

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