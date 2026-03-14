Severance season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

We probably do not need to remind anyone out there that it has been more than a year since Severance season 2 arrived on Apple TV. Now, here we are in an awkward position where filming for the next chapter has not even started.

If you think back to some of the interviews that were out there at the end of last season, there was some chatter about how there could be less of a wait this time around, especially since there are no industry strikes to contend with. Yet, is that actually going to end up being the case here?

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Here is the thing: The worst-case scenario for the return of Adam Scott and company is that we are stuck waiting until January 2028 and while we don’t want to think about it, that does still feel feasible. If filming takes a really long time to transpire, followed by a long post-production period, could Apple actually consider that window? Another question mark here is that if Pluribus is ready to go with season 2 in the fall of 2027, would the streaming service really put two high-concept shows like this on at the same time?

In the end, we absolutely are hoping that Severance comes back still in the summer of 2027 and that currently does still feel feasible and realistic. However, at the same exact time, it is probably best at this point to consider a myriad of possibilities — including some that may not feel all that exciting to a lot of people out there.

No matter when the show returns…

Obviously, there are a ton of questions for the producers to answer, with a big one being whether Mark S. is ever going to be on the outside world again. Can Gemma do something to really help him?

Related – Check out some other news right now about Severance season 3 and what the future could hold thanks to an Apple acquisition

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Severance season 3, no matter when we get it?

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