Severance season 3 premiere date: Will recent news impact wait?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Severance season 3 is going to be coming to Apple TV at some point — however, production for it has yet to even begin! We would not blame anyone who is out there feeling frustrated by this, given that the second season premiered more than a year ago. This is a prime example of a New Era of big-budget TV, one where we are left to wait three years sometimes to see shows back on the air.

However, with the Adam Scott series in particular, we do recognize that there could be even more questions brought on by the fact that Apple effectively purchased the IP to the show not that long ago, giving them greater control of its past and present. So is there any chance that it comes out sooner because of this? Well, let’s just say that the answer here is a little bit complicated.

If Apple was a different streaming service, we would actually say that all of this could have a pretty particular impact. A lot of broadcasters, after all, do want to make sure that seasons come out as quickly as possible to maintain viewership and revenue.

However, this is where we will remind you that Apple is not one of those places. They are so financially flush on the tech side that they can afford to be patient with Severance and some of their other big shows. Pluribus and Ted Lasso are two other great examples of that. We do not think that them owning IP will make them more eager to rush things; instead, it simply allows them to be more thoughtful about the long-term future, whether that be a season 4 or possible spin-offs.

Based on where things stand, and the hope filming does happen this year, our feeling is that we will return to Lumon in 2027. We will just have to wait and see if that ends up being accurate.

