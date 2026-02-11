Severance season 4 renewal a ‘lock’ as Apple TV makes moves

While Severance season 4 may not be officially confirmed as of yet, we do have more news that makes its future a near-certainty at Apple.

With that, let’s get more into the latest reporting. According to Deadline, another chapter of the Adam Scott series is a near-lock as the company has officially purchased the IP and the rights to the series from Fifth Season. (The company will still executive produce.) This is a move that will help Apple TV better determine and market the future of the show, while also deal with some of the complicated financing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SEVERANCE reviews!

Beyond everything mentioned above, the season 4 talk is important as the long-term plans start to come more into shape. The plan for now appears to be for the series to run four seasons, though that could always change later. The same report notes that Apple could also look into franchise expansion, which makes some sense given that Severance seasons take a long time to make in between the complicated writing process and also filming and post-production. Filming has yet to begin on season 3, though the tentative plan is for it to happen this summer.

Is a spin-off for this show something that will really work?

That is a tricky question to answer, mostly because the series itself is so layered and complicated. Trying to keep its vision together is such a tough task, but you can argue that Lumon exists in other parts of the world that could be having their own challenges and Innies / Outies.

For now, the priority thankfully does still remain season 3 and getting it both off the ground and successful. We are still hoping that there is a smaller wait between seasons than what we had between season 1 and season 2, but that remains to be seen.

Related – What is the best-case scenario for a Severance season 3 premiere date?

Do you think that Severance season 4 is going to be the final one?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







