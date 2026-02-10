Severance season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

Is there a chance we are going to be hearing more about Severance season 3 in the near future? Well, word on the street is that production will be happening this year; yet, this is also one of those shows where we will believe it when we see it. This is just a project that takes so long to come together; the scripts are complicated, and it is without mentioning the attention to detail that goes into the sets and the camera-work.

With everything that we’re saying in mind here, let’s just say that the best-case scenario for a season 3 premiere date is different here than for a lot of other shows across the map.

After all, you can argue that there are some series — take Dexter: Resurrection — that is going to film its upcoming season and air it this same year. However, we do not think that is happening here for the Adam Scott drama. The best case (and this is if everything goes right) is that we get more Severance next spring. In the end, though, it could very well be summer or even fall of 2027 before we get it back. Season 2, after all, took an extremely long period of time to film, and that is without even noting that there was a long break in the middle due to the industry strikes of 2023.

As weird as it may seem, we all may need to perform a severance procedure on our own brains to keep from thinking about the show too much during the break. Otherwise, we could be obsessively checking off every single milestone, whether it be pre-production, cameras rolling, the occasional casting update, and every other news item along the way.

