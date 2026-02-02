Severance season 3: A potential new filming update

At this point, you can easily consider us a part of a very large chorus eager to learn something more about a Severance season 3. When are we actually going to get it back?

Well, let’s just say that the longer we are left waiting at this point, the more frustrating and mysterious all of it becomes. Take, as a prime example of that, the latest words from Irving himself in John Turturro.

Speaking per Collider recently, the actor noted that he’s heard July as a possible start date for season 3 — and not the spring, as so many of us had hoped for previously. He also noted that he knows nothing about the next chapter — but would he? Given that Irving departed on that mysterious train at the end of last season, you can argue that he is far away from Lumon … or perhaps even dead. There are plenty of theories out there about that already!

Beyond everything that we’ve said so far, Turturro also expressed what he wants moving forward when it comes to Irving’s story:

“Yeah [I know what I’d want], but I don’t know if anyone knows about it. It’s deep in my imagination. Well, last we know, he was on a train. You always think about your character’s personal, intimate life that you don’t really see in a movie. You’re always thinking about, ‘I wonder what they do when they’re alone.’”

Our personal hope here is that Burt actually did try to send Irving off somewhere that he could be safe, only for him to then comeback, deciding that selflessness is ultimately more important. He could end up trying to help others escape for Lumon — or perhaps expose the truth of what the company is really up to.

