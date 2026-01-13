Severance season 3 premiere date: New estimation based on dates

Given that we are roughly one year removed now from the arrival of Severance season 2 on Apple TV, we cannot be shocked at all that there is more chatter on season 3. That includes when filming could start, let alone when we could actually get it!

So what more do we have to share here? Well, let’s just say that there are a few more details that leave us intrigued…

Thanks to a new report at Newsweek that cites the oft-reliable Production Weekly listings, the plan here is for Adam Scott and the rest of the cast to film the third season starting in April, where it will then last for most of the rest of this calendar year. If that plan holds, there will be several months needed for post-production, making a summer 2027 launch feasible.

Now, is that absolutely a long wait between seasons? It is hard to argue that and yet, it is at least a shorter wait than the one between seasons 1 and 2. We do understand the frustrations out there that Severance takes as long as it does, given that in theory, you would not think a workplace drama would have the turnaround time of something like House of the Dragon or The Boys. However, this show is intricately shot and beyond that, has a really complex narrative. Provided that the story does live up to the high expectations we have of it, we will not be upset if we do have to continue to incur a long break between episodes. We just want to know what sort of role Gemma is going to have if she is really out of Lumon…

