Severance season 3: Will Mark S. ever leave?

We are well-aware at this point that Severance season 3 is a show that you will be waiting for a fairly long time in order to see. We’ve yet to hear anything regarding filming at the moment!

Now, when it comes to the story, there are certainly a lot of different things worthy of discussion at this point, including when it comes to Mark. Is the Innie version ever going to leave? At the end of the season 2 finale, we saw this version of Adam Scott’s character stay behind at Lumon, while he watched Gemma leave the building seemingly for the first time on the series. What does this mean for the Outie version of Mark? Is there any chance at all he comes back?

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Dan Erickson had the following to say about whether or not Mark will eventually come back out of the building:

I think at this point you kind of can’t assume anything. I think what we wanted to do was dramatically change the format of the show in a way so that we’re not seeing the same thing we’ve seen before. So I think at this point, anything could happen.

This is something that feels right given that there are SO many other questions we’re left to wonder. Take, for example, what is going to be coming when it comes to Irving. Are we going to be seeing this guy back? It is something that we’re left to wonder about, but John Turturro is so talented that we do think he could be back in some shape or form.

