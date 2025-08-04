Severance season 3 premiere date: An August 2025 update

At some point before August is done, are we going to have a chance to see more news on Severance season 3? There is, of course, so much that is worthy of discussion on the subject.

Above all else, though, it makes sense to kick things off with the obvious: We are going to be seeing the Adam Scott series back for more. After all, the crazy season 2 ending leaves the door open for a lot of exploration with Mark, Gemma, Helly, and some other characters. Are we even going to be seeing Irving back? There are a lot of questions we are already eager to get more information here about.

Unfortunately, here is some of what we have to say at present — there has not been much revealed publicly when it comes to filming dates. By virtue of that, we are likely going to be stuck waiting for a good while still to see whatever is coming up. Apple TV+ is not a service that is keen to hurry anything, though we have heard executive producers Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller both say that they do not want there to be as big of a break between seasons 2 and 3 as what we saw between seasons 1 and 2.

Our feeling right now is that spring or summer 2027 is the most likely Severance season 3 premiere window and within that, we are probably not going to be getting any more news on it soon. The best thing that we can do in the meantime is sit around and wait to learn a whole lot more about what is coming up. This series is intricate in terms of its writing and directing; if you want real answers to the stuff presented here, you 100% have to be patient.

