Pluribus season 2: EP offers latest progress report

Months have now passed since the Pluribus season 1 finale on Apple TV and by virtue of that, we do not blame anyone who wants the show back on the air soon. However, we are also well-aware of the fact that this is not going to be a quick process.

If you have seen any of the interviews that are out there with creator Vince Gilligan, then you have heard him say time and time again that there is no rush to get the show back. This is an intensive writing process to figure out the exact lore of the Joined and beyond that, he does not write with the same speed that he used to. For now, the biggest consolation we can offer is that there is some work being done behind the scenes.

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Speaking via Deadline as a part of their Contenders panel series, here is a little bit of what executive producer Alison Tatlock had to say:

“We are in the thick of it of season two. I of course cannot talk about it all, but we are very excited about it and we’re deep in it right now. So hang in there, because eventually it will be born.”

Obviously, the producers are not going to say much at this point, though we recognize that season 2 could theoretically start filming this year. From where we sit, we would be lucky to get into the world of Pluribus again moving into the fall of 2027 — and at some point after that, can we understand more of what’s happening with that atom bomb? Is that just meant as a joke, or an actual threat that Carol is going to make? There are all sorts of ways in which to take this zany story as of right now.

Related – See more of the latest Pluribus season 2 premiere-date hopes at Apple right now

What are you the most ready to see moving into Pluribus season 2 when it arrives?

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