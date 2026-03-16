The Last of Us season 3 spoilers: Meet Abby’s father!

Thanks to production kicking off soon for The Last of Us season 3 over at HBO, we are certainly pleased to have more to share — especially when it comes to casting!

So where does that lead us now? Well, consider the presence of both Patrick Wilson and Jason Ritter as a part of the cast for the next chapter of the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other THE LAST OF US reviews!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Wilson is going to be playing the notable part of Abby’s father Jerry — one that is clearly important when it comes to her personal motivations. We will be jumping back in time a great deal this season to better know what pushes Kaitlyn Dever’s character forward, and seeing her dad is a huge part of that.

Meanwhile, the casting of Ritter is especially fun because 1) he previously had a cameo-of-sorts as a Clicker around the same time his wife Melanie Lynskey appeared on the series. Here, he will be Hanley, described simply as a WLF soldier.

Beyond all of this news…

Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord are all going to be series regulars moving forward, where they are playing the parts of Mel, Nora and Owen. They were all around last season as recurring guest stars, and this cements that all of them will have greater parts to play.

It is far too early in the game to be able to sit here and have any further predictions regarding a premiere date for season 3. However, we do firmly believe that HBO will bring it back in 2027. There has been a lot of confusion already as to whether or not this is going to be the final chapter of the story; let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we get some more clarity over time. (The future for Ellie, pictured above, is to be seen.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Last of Us now, including the latest premiere-date hopes

What are you most eager to dive into when it comes to The Last of Us season 3 now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







