DTF St. Louis episode 4 spoilers: Different boundaries?

This coming weekend is going to bring the arrival of DTF St. Louis episode 4 over on HBO, so what more can we say about it in advance?

Well, first and foremost, there are going to be more explorations around the relationships that are front and center for the show. Take, for example, Clark and Carol, who have already begun these deeper discussions into individual fantasies and what they are looking to achieve for themselves.

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So even though the mystery of Floyd’s death is going to be front and center for a lot of the series moving forward, there are going to be a number of other topics and questions along the way — with the parameters surrounding Carol and Clark being a big part of it.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Steve Conrad discussed the subject that is coursing through these characters’ minds:

“I no longer have the boundaries I used to have, I no longer throw a lasso around where my desires are going, I’m gonna experiment, and I’m gonna find out. But I don’t want to drive this car anymore. I want to go fast, and I want to take my hands off the wheel, and I think that’s going to take me to the safest place now, and it probably won’t.

“But that impulse … involves releasing so much of where your devotion used to be, and opening your mind and your set of expectations for what individual relationships can give you.”

This brings us then back to Floyd’s death again. Did these characters liberate themselves to such a degree that they killed him, almost as some sort of bizarre out-of-body experience? Is there a deeper explanation beyond that? It obviously feels necessary to relate the dynamics here to the crime, but it remains to be seen if this is a red herring or not.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next DTF St. Louis

What are you most hoping to learn heading into DTF St. Louis episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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