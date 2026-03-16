DTF St. Louis episode 4 spoilers: The secrets add up

There are a few things worth noting already about DTF St. Louis episode 4 when it arrives to HBO next week. So, what will the story be now?

First and foremost, it is important to note here that the crazy, trippy murder-mystery show is about to meet its halfway point in just seven days, and we do believe that what is to come here is going to be some top-tier entertainment. After all, just consider how deep we are now with Clark, Carol, and Floyd. However, at the same time it is equally clear that we don’t really have that many answers as of yet. Nothing is quite as it seems, other than of course the idea that so many of these people are searching for something. Is it loneliness, desperation, or something more entirely? There is time still to dig deeper into that.

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To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full DTF St. Louis episode 4 synopsis below:

Eager to please, Clark ramps up his support for Floyd’s health and financial wellness, while Carol makes her lover swear to secrecy.

All of this really lines up with what we know about these characters so far, but here is the reminder that with a show like this, we’re not sure that they are going to give us a completely full picture until we get around to episode 6 or even the finale.

From where we sit at present, though, we are already starting to feel like this could be one of the more underappreciated shows of the year. It brings so much good stuff to the table and yet, it can’t get a lot of mainstream attention. We still feel like the title may have scared a lot of people off.

What do you most want to see moving into DTF St. Louis episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

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