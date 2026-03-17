Is Doc new tonight on Fox, Tuesday, March 17?

Is Doc new tonight on Fox? We know that we’ve had a good run of episodes for certain chunks of the year so far — so is that about to continue?

Well, this is where we (unfortunately) do have to start off here sharing some of the bad news: Not so much. We are in the midst of a brief hiatus for the medical drama, with the good news being that it will return before you know it. To be specific, installments are going to be coming back starting on March 24, and there are going to be more coming weekly from there until the finale.

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So what can you expect to see on the show as we move forward? Well, to better set the stage, all you have to do is check out the synopses below…

Season 2 episode 18 – When Amy and Michael take Katie on a road trip to her college orientation, they pass a familiar campsite and decide to stop and hike the trail. The journey quickly becomes harrowing when they discover an injured man whose life hangs in the balance. Stranded in the middle of nowhere, with no cell service, it’s up to the three of them to somehow save him in the all-new “Orientation” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Mar 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-218) (TV-14 D,V)

Season 2 episode 19 – On her last day at Westside, Joan chooses an unlikely successor, crowns a Chief Resident and imparts some final wisdom to the next generation. Gina steps in to help TJ’s patient, a foster child suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Amy and Jake’s tension intensifies while treating a pregnant teen caught between her divorced parents in the all-new “Next” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Mar 31 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-219) (TV-PG)

In other words, there is a lot to be excited about coming up…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doc, including more on Joan’s future

What do you most want to see on Doc when season 2 returns with new episodes on Fox?

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