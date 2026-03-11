Is Felicity Huffman leaving Doc, role of Joan?

Following what you saw tonight on Fox, is Felicity Huffman leaving Doc and the role of Joan? Well, let’s just say that at this point, we understand anyone out there who is wondering about that right now.

After all, remember that over the course of the latest installment, we learned that Joan is going to be stepping down as chief following the upcoming week. This is obviously the sort of thing that radically changes a hospital … and it also makes you wonder how much a character can really be around on a show like this if they aren’t prominent in the workplace.

For now, executive producer Barbie Kligman noted to TV Insider that Joan is “very present” through the rest of the season. As for what the future is going to be beyond that, let’s just say that this is up for debate. It is honestly rather natural for people in a hospital to come and go, and that could end up being the case. She has been a part of the story for most of the season, but we’re well-aware of the fact that a lot of network shows bring in characters like this to be foils, for them to be relevant for a little while, and then ultimately send them on their way.

Ultimately, we do think there is one other interesting question that will also be born out of all this: What is the future going to look like when it comes to the hospital’s leadership? That is another thing that, at least for now, we tend to think will play out for a stretch — there is definitely not a reason to rush things along.

