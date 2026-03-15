Industry season 5 premiere date hopes: The worst-case scenario

We are now in the midst of another week without a new Industry episode on the air — in other words, the wait for season 5 is going to be long. Obviously, the whole situation is made all the more bittersweet by the fact that it is the final chapter. Yet, there will be closure, though we can’t exactly guarantee that this is closure that will make people happy. (Remember that if the producers were invested on that, Yasmin would’ve had a different ending to her season 4 story.)

Because of the early renewal and the fact that this show does not require a ton of special effects or elaborate post-production, we like to imagine that the best-case scenario is that we end up seeing it back at some point in the summer / early fall of next year. However, we do like to look at every possible scenario, and that leads us to wondering about the following: What is the worst we could see?

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Ultimately, this is where we would look at either late fall 2027 or early 2028. The reality here is that since this is the end for Industry, HBO may not feel some sort of need to dramatically rush along the remaining episodes. They could instead wait until they find the spot in the schedule that feels right for them, and the show could be on the shelf for a little while, even with some stories that are completed.

How will the show wrap up?

This is of course the main question we are left to wonder at present, given that this show has a real knack for delivering shock conclusions to various stories. Take what we saw with Rishi with him jumping off the balcony, or what transpired with Eric that caused him to sever ties with Harper.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Industry now, including other details on what is coming

What are you most eager to see on Industry season 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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