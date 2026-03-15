Big Little Lies season 3 filming: Show EP offers up huge update!

We have known for a while that the long-gestating third season of Big Little Lies was getting closer to reality. After all, remember that Francesca Sloane of Mr. & Mrs. Smith was brought on to work on the premiere, and both Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have spoken about the show’s eventual return over the past twelve months.

With all of that in mind, why not hear from another key player now in David E. Kelley? This is a man who clearly knows this world rather well and beyond just that, has more industry clout than almost any executive producer in the business. If he says something is likely going to happen, we are inevitably going to perk up.

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In a recent interview with USA Today while at SXSW, Kelley gave what is a pretty darn optimistic update that before the year is done, some of the first footage could actually be filmed:

“It’s just starting to percolate, but it is going to happen. Excited about it. Again, an incredible cast, so an opportunity for good storytelling there, but it looks on track to start shooting in the fall.”

Why the fall? Well, this is where we should go ahead and mention that Kidman is currently working on Scarpetta season 2, whereas Witherspoon has the upcoming season of The Morning Show on deck. Getting the cast together has long been one of the biggest obstacles with making more of this show happen, with the other being simply making sure that HBO is on board with the next concept. We know at this point that they are not the sort to make more unless they absolutely believe in an idea.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding Big Little Lies right now, including the latest premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Big Little Lies season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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