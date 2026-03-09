Big Little Lies season 3 premiere date: A March 2026 update

At some point between now and the end of the month, are we going to hear something more about a Big Little Lies season 3 at HBO?

As some of you may be aware at this point, it has certainly been a long wait for all of us to get more information about the future of the Nicole Kidman drama. For a long time, it did not appear like we were going to be getting more at all … but then a few things started to change. First and foremost, many actors on the series expressed their support in doing more. Meanwhile, Francesca Sloane of Mr. & Mrs. Smith fame was brought on board to write the premiere. At this point, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing these women again … eventually.

After all, we are still at a point here where the future does appear to be very far down the road. There are no production dates for Big Little Lies season 3 as of yet, and we know that the bulk of this cast does have a myriad of other commitments. Kidman, for example, seems to be constantly working on eight different projects at the same time. We do not imagine that there will be much shared on the show’s future this month, largely because we have a hard time seeing more of the show arriving until at least late 2027 / early 2028 at the earliest. It may still not ever happen at all.

The most important thing that we can say during this ongoing wait is ultimately this: HBO is always going to prioritize quality with a series like this. So long as they can ensure it meets the enormous expectations that are out there, we should have a great chance to dive into this world again.

What do you most want to see on Big Little Lies season 3 when it eventually arrives?

