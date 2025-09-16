Big Little Lies season 3: The latest from HBO boss

If you missed it, earlier this month we had the most substantial news related to Big Little Lies season 3 on HBO in years. After all, a writer is on board! Francesca Sloane of Mr. & Mrs. Smith seems to be tasked with taking on the next chapter of the story, and this comes after Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have signaled interest in continuing this story.

Are we most likely still facing a long wait to see the show back? Absolutely, but we are still looking forward with a small shred of optimism.

So what is HBO itself saying about Sloane being brought on board? Speaking after the Emmys to The Hollywood Reporter, network boss Casey Bloys made the following clear:

This is a really dedicated group of producers. They love the show and the property, and Liane Moriarty has a new book. It’s been 10 years, and the kids from Big Little Lies are teenagers. As the parent of teenagers, I can tell you that it does get more complicated raising teenagers. I think there’s a lot of fun stuff for this group to look at. And the producers read and met writers and they loved Francesca. I’m glad that it all worked out.

Now, we can just sit back and prepare to hear nothing more about a season 3 for quite some time. After all, it will take time to get a story written for the new season; not only that, but Kidman and Witherspoon clearly have some other jobs! The former, for example, could be working on a potential third season of Lioness before too long. Witherspoon, meanwhile, is in the midst of promoting her new season of The Morning Show, and has some other projects in the works. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that season 3 here lives up to the legacy.

