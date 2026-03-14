Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 14, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that we have been lucky enough to get the series on the air for the past two weeks; is that trend about to continue?

Well, consider this one of the few lucky situations where even casual fans may be aware of what’s happening tonight, mostly because it was directly teased during Ryan Gosling’s monologue last week! Harry Styles is coming into Studio 8H tonight as the host and musical guest, something that is always fun whenever we see it happening. Sabrina Carpenter is one of the more recent examples of someone pulling this off, and typically it only happens when Lorne Michaels really trusts the talent involved to pull both of these jobs off.

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Based on everything that we’ve seen from Styles leading up to the episode tonight, we do tend to think he’ll bring everything he can to the table — just like he has so many times in the past. He first appeared on Saturday Night Live back during his One Direction days, but has appeared more recently as a solo artist.

In speaking more about the long-term future of the season here, let’s just say that we could be waiting a little while to see SNL come back after what we see tonight. After all, they have a long-established pattern of giving you a few weeks of new episodes in a row before taking off for a brief break. There are still multiple episodes left for the rest of the season and we are very-much curious who will come on board. (We’re always going to root for some more alumni, whether it be a Bill Hader, an Eddie Murphy, or a Cecily Strong.)

Related – Check out some more recent highlights right now when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you most want to see when Saturday Night Live does come on the air tonight?

Do you have high expectations for Harry Styles all across the board? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

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