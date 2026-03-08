Saturday Night Live: Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and a goodbye

As has often been the case, we of course anticipated big things out of the Saturday Night Live cold open — especially given current headlines.

So how did the show choose to take on the situation in the Middle East? Well, they clearly have found something that works with Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth, and they are happy to milk it for whatever it is worth. We do get it — this is a really fantastic take on the Secretary of War, and it continues to be so strange to see him within an actual sketch rather than just Weekend Update.

As funny as most of this sketch was, we did wait for the majority of it in order to see if there was some other sort of cameo or impression coming. The sketch shifted into a Q&A format with Hegseth and the reporters, and through this we got references to everything from Papa Roach to Hamilton — in other news, the writers ran the gamut.

Then, we got the next impression

Ashley Padilla is clearly the star of the season, and we can’t be shocked that she came out close to the end as Kristi Noem. This may be the last time that we see the former Governor spoofed on the show following her no longer being the Secretary of Homeland Security. This makes some sense, given that we’re not sure that SNL can get any more out of her at this point that is different from what we’ve seen so far.

Could this also be the last of Jost as Hegseth? Let’s just say that for now, that feels unlikely — there is more than likely some life left in this tank still.

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live cold open for this week?

