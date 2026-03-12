Is Dermot Mulroney leaving Chicago Fire, Dom Pascal?

Is Dermot Mulroney leaving Chicago Fire following the end of tonight’s season 14 episode? Have we see the end of Chief Dom Pascal?

Well, the first thing that we can actually note here is that for now, Pascal is gone — and a reasonable part of this episode was themed around him saying goodbye. However, is this going to be a permanent farewell from the Firehouse 51 world? That is something that remains to be seen, at least to a certain extent.

Based on a lot of the reports that are out there, Mulroney’s exit is being described right as as a leave of absence, and the actor has been a part of filming season 2 of The Hunting Wives. There has been some discussion about him coming back for the finale, but will that happen?

The thing is that for most of the episode and in his closing scene with Mouch, he indicated that he was done with firefighting. Yet, at the same time he did end up reading Mouch’s report. Is that something that could cause him to walk it back? Given that a lot of things may easily change when it comes to Chicago Fire down the line, we do not want to rule anything out regarding the future. Yet, you can also argue that Mulroney’s presence here was all about bridging a gap after the exit of Boden. There are a lot of other characters in 51 who could end up stepping up to the plate.

Personally, we are just happy to see that Pascal was ultimately not made out to be some sort of adversary for the team. After all, that would have been really easy to throw him into that spot given how beloved that Boden ultimately was.

Do you think we’ve seen the last of Dermot Mulroney on Chicago Fire?

